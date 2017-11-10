Wagging Tails Are Waiting For You At The Novi Pet Expo This Weekend

NOVI (WWJ) – There will be 5,000 square feet of dogs, cats and other animals at the 13th Annual Novi Pet Expo, Friday afternoon through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Mike Palmer, Owner of Premier Pet Supply, says the rescue dogs seem to be the biggest draw. He told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Laura Bonnell there will be many on site, waiting to meet those in the market for a furry new best friend.

“The rescues that will be here are a huge aspect of this. There’s tons of rescues; even more than we had our last two years,” Palmer said. “These are all local rescues and they are doing adoptions of dogs and cats here at the expo.”

Palmer said he’s been in business 25 years and sees an increase in people adopting pets to help them deal with the stress of life.

“I think pets make people just genuinely happy. I think people find solace in having a pet in the home; someone they can turn to when they can’t talk to anymore else.” he said. “I think people feel more conformable around their pets than people sometimes.”

There will be micro chipping, trainers on site, and tons of pet toys, treats and other products for sale. Attendees can also see the star of The Animal Planet show Pit Boss, air dog diving and other entertainment.

Well-socialized dogs ages 6 months and up are welcome to join their human friends at the event. Just keep them leashed at all times and remember to pack paperwork to show your dog’s shots are up to date (More details).

The Suburban Collection Showplace is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, between Novi and Beck Roads in Novi. From I-9, use the Novi and Beck Road exits.

Show hours are Friday, November 10 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and Sunday, November 12, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and children age 12 and older. Kids 6-11 years old are $5 and children under 5 are free. On Friday, Senior Day, admission for Seniors age 55+ is only $5. The Michigan Humane Society will be on site during the Pet Expo, and a full adult admission will be discounted $2 with donation of pet food or needed supplies (Learn more).

[Get complete event information at this link or check it out on Facebook].