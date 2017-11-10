Taylor Decker Likely To Return Sunday; Caldwell: “He’s Close”

By: Will Burchfield

With the potential loss of one offensive lineman for the Lions comes the likely return of another.

A day after announcing that T.J. Lang has been placed in the concussion protocol, Jim Caldwell said on Friday that left tackle Taylor Decker is “close” to making his season debut.

Decker returned to practice last week about five months after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

“He’s doing well. He’s been working and we’re trying to simulate game-like situations as much as we can. He’s been doing those things well. He’s got another day of work today,” said Caldwell. “We’ll see. He’s close.”

The chances of Decker playing on Sunday versus the Browns hinge largely on how he feels on Saturday after a week of practice.

“We’ll go through our regular practice like we normally do on Fridays, just been impressed with how he feels That’s the big thing, usually the day after is the most important thing. It won’t be today right after practice is over with, in terms of evaluation. It’s always the day after,” Caldwell said.

Decker, a member of the All-Rookie team last season, returned to practice last Wednesday and hasn’t missed one since. That would suggest he’s responded well to the physical activity.

“We don’t talk about those kinds of situations, but you can imagine anytime you come back from anything it’s not going to be absolutely perfect,” said Caldwell. “There’s a process to it all, so he’s in that mode.”

The Lions waived injured left tackle Greg Robinson on Friday, which indicates they may be ready to activate Decker. Per NFL rules, they must decide whether to add Decker to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve three weeks from the date of his return to practice.