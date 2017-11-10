Teen Driver Runs Red Light, Kills Elderly Man In Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — An elderly man is dead after someone ran a red light in Bloomfield Township and struck his car.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday when a 16-year-old girl driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Telegraph Road blew through a red light at Lone Pine Road. She slammed into a 2004 Ford Thunderbird being driven by an 84-year-old man that was traveling westbound on Lone Pine Road.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The teen driver and her passenger are both in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash, though alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.