Bloomfield Township, Fatal Crash, Teen Driver, Police

Teen Driver Runs Red Light, Kills Elderly Man In Bloomfield Township

Filed Under: Bloomfield Township, fatal crash, police, teen driver

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — An elderly man is dead after someone ran a red light in Bloomfield Township and struck his car.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday when a 16-year-old girl driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Telegraph Road blew through a red light at Lone Pine Road. She slammed into a 2004 Ford Thunderbird being driven by an 84-year-old man that was traveling westbound on Lone Pine Road.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The teen driver and her passenger are both in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash, though alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch