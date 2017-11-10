AT&T Worker Killed In Crash On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – An AT&T worker has died after an accident on Detroit’s west side.

The accident happened Friday morning on Davison Street at 14th Street, between Linwood Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Authorities say an AT&T employee apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving a company utility truck and crashed into another vehicle.

The worker was rush to a hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The 27-year old driver in the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

Both directions of Davison remain closed as police investigate the scene.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch