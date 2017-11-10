AT&T Worker Killed In Crash On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – An AT&T worker has died after an accident on Detroit’s west side.
The accident happened Friday morning on Davison Street at 14th Street, between Linwood Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.
Authorities say an AT&T employee apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving a company utility truck and crashed into another vehicle.
The worker was rush to a hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
The 27-year old driver in the other vehicle wasn’t injured.
Both directions of Davison remain closed as police investigate the scene.
