Woman Barricades Self Inside Home After Argument, Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – A woman has barricaded herself inside a home in southwest Detroit following a fight and a shooting.

Police say it began as an argument between the woman and her boyfriend early Friday morning at a home on Cahalan Street, near Central and Vernor.

The woman ran across the street to a neighbor’s home and the boyfriend followed, throwing a brick or some other object at the front door. That’s when the neighbor allegedly fired several shots, striking the man in the leg.

After the shooting, the woman ran back to her home and she remains there, refusing to come out for police.

The man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators have made contact with the woman, who is described as having “mental issues.” They say police have dealt with her in the past.

