3 Suspects Wanted In Connection With Home Invasion Captured On Video

DETROIT (WWJ) – An interior door slowly opens and a print violently crashes to the floor as suspects kick-in another

One of three suspects.

door to a home in Detroit.

Surveillance footage from inside the home captures the moment suspects break into the home on Friday, Nov. 10, about 12:47  p.m. in the 16000 block of Ashton.

Police are now searching for the three men seen in the video, who ransacked a second floor bedroom.

The homeowner was not home at the time.

If anyone recognizes any of the suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime – you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

