Ann Arbor Man Critically Injured In Crash With Mack Truck

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say an Ann Arbor man who was critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck apparently drove through a stop sign just before the collision.
The accident happened around 6:25 a.m. Friday along Telegraph Road at Stumpmier Road in Frenchtown Township, just south of Stony Creek Road near the split with N. Monroe Street.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Mack truck was heading southbound on Telegraph when it struck a 2013 Dodge Dart in the intersection of Stumpmier Road.
The driver of the Dodge, 56-year-old Todd Carpenter, was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and was last reported in critical condition.
Police say Carpenter did not stop for the posted stop sign on westbound Stumpmier Road and failed to yield to the truck.
The truck driver, a 55-year-old Brownstown man, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 734-240-7711.