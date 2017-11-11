Bald Eagle Injured In Southern Indiana Moving To Detroit Zoo

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) – A bald eagle found badly injured in southern Indiana is getting a new home at the Detroit Zoo.

The eagle has been recovering at the home of Vincennes, Indiana, wildlife rescuer Angel Lange since soon after being spotted in April in nearby Dubois County with a badly broken wing that had to be amputated. The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports officials believe the bird was hurt by flying into a power line.

Lange says the eagle he’s named Mr. America has recovered well from the surgery and he’ll be sad to see him go.

Federal law allows an eagle to remain in a rescuer’s care only 180 days before it must be released or moved to a permanent home. Federal wildlife officials picked the Detroit Zoo.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch