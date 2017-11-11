CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Zoo’s Wild Lights Bigger, Brighter Than Ever With New Features, Displays

DETROIT (WWJ) – Now that the weather feels more like winter, it’s time to get into that holiday spirit. And what better way to do that than taking a trip to the Detroit Zoo for their Wild Lights holiday light display.

The zoo says this year’s display is bigger and brighter than ever, with more than five million twinkling LED lights illuminating buildings, trees and more than 230 animal sculptures on a trail through the front half of the zoo.

New features include an interactive “field of lights” in front of the Wildlife Interpretive Gallery – where nearly 600 3-foot light tubes sway to music – and an Antarctic-themed digital projection display on the Polk Penguin Conservation Center. Also new is a bug display in the Main Picnic Grove, featuring giant insects such as a praying mantis, scorpion, centipede and ladybugs.

Wild Lights will be held Nov. 18-19 and 24-26 and Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 20-23 and 26-31, 2017. Tickets are $10-$16 in advance – based on the hour and day – and $16 at the gate for guests ages 2 and older (children under 2 are admitted free); parking is $7. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. A limited number of tickets are also available at all Michigan Kroger stores.

Wild Lights also features holiday entertainment and activities for kids of all ages, including ice carving and choral performances on select nights. A craft station will allow children to make holiday cards for distribution to pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D” will be showing at the Wild Adventure Zone’s 4-D Theater ($5 with admission). Guests can purchase a package for $18 that includes admission to Wild Lights and “Rudolph.” A Winter Rink package for $18 includes admission to the event and a skating session on the 2,400-square-foot Glice rink.

Carousel rides, seasonal refreshments, holiday spirits, photos with Santa Claus (until Dec. 23), Wild Lights souvenirs and zoo-themed holiday gifts will also be available for purchase. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, highlighting some of the world’s most spectacular photography, is included with admission.

The Holden Reptile Conservation Center, Edward Mardigian Sr. River Otter Habitat and Jane and Frank Warchol Beaver Habitat will be open during Wild Lights; the remainder of the animal habitats and buildings will be closed.

For more information, call 248-541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch