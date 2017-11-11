Donations Needed: Local Nonprofit’s Supply Of Blankets Depleted By Hurricane Relief Efforts

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – It’s a record cold weekend — and there aren’t enough blankets for those in need.

The Southfield-based nonprofit World Medical Relief says due to hurricane relief efforts down south, they are “totally out” of their supply.

Community Affairs Director Josephine Jabara says they’re the largest blanket distributor — responsible for over 70 programs like the Salvation Army and New Life Rescue Mission — and they need 8,000 to 10,000 blankets to get them through the season.

“We have very few,” she said. “We are basically totally out. And the requests keep trickling in. So yeah, we’ve got a ways to go.”

The foundation is asking for donations to help replenish their supply. Jabara said a $20 donation buys three blankets.

“People can go online and make a donation there, or some people really prefer to give blankets, which is fine too,” she said. “We welcome any and all help, but they do need to be new. We cannot accept used blankets.”

For more information, go to worldmedicalrelief.org/donate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch