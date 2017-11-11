Donations Needed: Local Nonprofit’s Supply Of Blankets Depleted By Hurricane Relief Efforts

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – It’s a record cold weekend — and there aren’t enough blankets for those in need.
The Southfield-based nonprofit World Medical Relief says due to hurricane relief efforts down south, they are “totally out” of their supply.
Community Affairs Director Josephine Jabara says they’re the largest blanket distributor — responsible for over 70 programs like the Salvation Army and New Life Rescue Mission — and they need 8,000 to 10,000 blankets to get them through the season.
“We have very few,” she said. “We are basically totally out. And the requests keep trickling in. So yeah, we’ve got a ways to go.”
The foundation is asking for donations to help replenish their supply. Jabara said a $20 donation buys three blankets.
“People can go online and make a donation there, or some people really prefer to give blankets, which is fine too,” she said. “We welcome any and all help, but they do need to be new. We cannot accept used blankets.”
For more information, go to worldmedicalrelief.org/donate.