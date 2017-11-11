Michigan Reaches Milestone: Over 60 Percent Of Residents Are Registered Organ Donors

LANSING (WWJ) – When it comes to registered organ donors, the state of Michigan has hit a milestone.

Over 60 percent of Michigan adults are now registered organ donors, according to Secretary of State Ruth Johnson. Compare that to just six years ago, when only 27 percent of eligible Michigan residents were registered organ donors in 2011.

“We’re over 60 percent of Michigan residents who are motorists on our roads, they now have the organ donation heart, the Gift of Life heart on their driver’s license, reminding all of us how much we can be beneficial to others should the unthinkable happen to us,” said state Senator John Proos.

Proos, of southwest Michigan, sponsored Lauren’s Law — which requires the secretary of state’s office to ask whether someone wishes to be added to the organ donor registry when they apply for a driver’s license. The act is named after Lauren Shields, who at age 9 was placed on life support while waiting for a heart transplant.

“I encourage all Michigan residents to continue to get to know what the organ donation process is and when you sign up at your driver’s license location at the Secretary of State’s office that you in fact become a Gift of Life donor,” said Proos. “It’s a milestone in Michigan that we’ve reached 60 percent and we want to see that number go up.”

According to Donate Life America, more than 115,000 men, women and children nationwide currently need an organ transplant; every 10 minutes another name is added to the national organ transplant waiting list; and an average of 22 people die each day waiting for an available organ.

Residents can join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry by visiting ExpressSOS.com.