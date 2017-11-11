Police Investigating Shooting Of Woman At Jump N Jam In Marysville

MARYSVILLE (WWJ) – Police are investigating the shooting of an employee at a children’s indoor play center Saturday night in Marysville.
According to police a man entered the Jump N Jam on Gratiot Road in Marysville during business hours and shot a woman in the head – WPHM reporting the woman has since died.
The man fled the scene and The Times Herald is reporting that the male gunman was found dead inside a home in Kimball Township from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police believe the shooter knew the victim but are not releasing any names.
Police Chief Tom Konik says the victim was taken to an area hospital and her condition is not known.
Police are still investigating. Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.