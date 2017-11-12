2 Die In Shootings, Including 1 At Busy Michigan Play Center

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say two people have died after connected shootings in St. Clair County, including one at a busy indoor play center.

Police say a woman was shot Saturday evening at Jump N Jam in Marysville, reportedly by her husband and died later at a hospital. The man described by investigators as a suspect in the shooting was found dead from they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in nearby Kimball Township.

Fifteen-year-old Logan Phillips was working in a back party room before coming to the front and seeing his boss laying on the floor in the lobby.

“I know they were in an argument but ‘why?’ From what I’ve heard her daughter was right next to her when it happened. She loves her kids so much. She was really nice. I don’t think this should have ever happened — this is my first ever job and my favorite boss,” Phillips told WDIV Saturday night.

Police haven’t released the names of the man or woman.

Dozens of children were in the center at the time of the shooting but there were no other reports of injuries.

The shootings drew numerous officers from city, county and federal law enforcement agencies to the scenes south and west of Port Huron.

An investigation is ongoing.

