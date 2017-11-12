Ann Arbor Police Issue Warning After Student Attacked On South State Street

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Ann Arbor police are issuing an advisory following the assault of a female student.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. along South State — between Hill and Monroe streets.
Police say the victim was struck on the head by an unknown suspect.
When she regained consciousness, her wallet and jewelry were missing.
There was no detailed information on the suspect.
Anyone who was in the area or may have seen something related to this incident is asked to contact the university or Ann Arbor police.