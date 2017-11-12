CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Caldwell Takes Blame For Erroneous Challenge: “It’s Just Me, Plain And Simple”

Filed Under: Jim Caldwell, Will Burchfield
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell reacts to an official's call during game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on November 12, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit defeated Cleveland 38-24. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

In theory, Jim Caldwell received bad information from a member of his coaching staff prior to his misguided challenge on Sunday.

But Caldwell wouldn’t attribute the mistake to anyone else.

“It’s just me, plain and simple. I shouldn’t have thrown the flag,” said Caldwell.

On the play in question, a fourth-and-one from Cleveland’s 44 midway through the second quarter, Browns running back Duke Johnson plowed his way for a first down. Video replays showed he clearly gained the necessary yardage — if anything, the officials shorted him a few feet — and the Lions had time to consult these videos before deciding to challenge.

That responsibility typically falls on a team of spotters in the booth, who call down to Caldwell with intel and advice. If one of his replay assistants erroneously said Johnson was short of the line to gain, Caldwell wasn’t going to throw him under the bus.

“I threw the flag, it’s a challenge. That’s all you have to know, that’s all that counts. I make all those decisions, those things come through me, by me. That was my fault, it was a problem.”

At the time, the Lions were trailing 10-3 and the Browns were putting together another strong drive. But Caldwell dismissed the idea that he challenged in hopes of changing momentum or sparking his team.

Whatever the case, his decision wasn’t costly. Consecutive holding penalties backed the Browns up 20 yards and they were forced to punt from midfield.

The Lions scored on their ensuing drive and came back to win, 38-24.

Caldwell is 9 for 13 on challenges in three and a half seasons as the Lions head coach. Still, his most recent is one he likely wants back.

Asked what exactly his coaches told him before he threw the red flag, Caldwell said, “No, I did a very poor job of that. Plain and simple.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch