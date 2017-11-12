Disabled Teen Found Dead In House Fire, 2 Others Injured

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit teenager is dead and two others hospitalized after an early morning fire on Detroit’s east side.

Authorities telling WWJ that a 14-year-old boy was found dead in a bedroom and two others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says an investigation is underway but he doesn’t believe that arson is involved.

“The fire was actually in his bedroom,” says Fornell, “which was at the back of the house. We were told when they called in that he was wheelchair bound — I hesitate to say that arson people are on the scene. But, if I was to bet, I’d say arson is not suspected in this fire.”

Fornell, says first responders arrived at the scene of the home on Riad , near Kelly and Whittier, around 3:30 a.m Sunday.

“… a 16-year-old girl came out a side door — who said her brother was trapped in the back and the companies made entry and unfortunately they found a 14-year-old disabled child that was dead in the back bedroom.”

Two others in the home, a 52-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

