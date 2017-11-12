Police: Driver Hits Deputy’s Car, Plows Into Residence In Mobile Home Park

HIGHLAND TWP (WWJ) – A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a squad car and then took off — only to crash into a residence in a mobile home park a short time later.
A deputy driving on Milford Road was hit by the suspect’s 2002 Chevrolet Malibu Saturday night and fled from the scene. The deputy gave chase and was able track the driver to the Highland Greens Mobile Home Community – where the 37-year-old driver from Highland Township had crashed into a home.
A 76-year-old woman was in the home at the time and had been thrown out of her chair by the impact and was on the floor — police had to kick the front door open to help the woman. She was taken to McLaren Hospital for her injuries.
The deputy was treated and released.
The suspect was arrested and charges are being reviewed.