Police: Driver Hits Deputy’s Car, Plows Into Residence In Mobile Home Park

HIGHLAND TWP (WWJ) – A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a squad car and then took off — only to crash into a residence in a mobile home park a short time later.

sheriff car hit ocs Police: Driver Hits Deputys Car, Plows Into Residence In Mobile Home Park

Damage to the rear of the sheriff’s car.

suspect hit house sheriff ocs Police: Driver Hits Deputys Car, Plows Into Residence In Mobile Home Park

2002 Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a residence off Milford Road. (OC Sheriff’s Department)

A deputy driving on Milford Road was hit by the suspect’s 2002 Chevrolet Malibu Saturday night and fled from the scene. The deputy gave chase and was able track the driver to the Highland Greens Mobile Home Community – where the 37-year-old driver from Highland Township had crashed into a home.

A 76-year-old woman was in the home at the time and had been thrown out of her chair by the impact and was on the floor — police had to kick the front door open to help the woman. She was taken to McLaren Hospital for her injuries.

The deputy was treated and released.

The suspect was arrested and charges are being reviewed.

 

