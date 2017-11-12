Police Investigating After Pittsfield Township Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed By Partner

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) –  A 27-year-old Pittsfield Township woman is dead following a shooting Saturday night.

Police have a suspect in custody, identified as a 27-year-old woman from Garden City, who was in a dating relationship with the victim.

Authorities responded to a call about shots fired at a home in the 3800 block of Sparrow Wood Drive shortly before midnight. They found the victim, whose name has not been released, shot and transported her to an area hospital where she died.

Police continue to investigate — but ask if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact Pittsfield police at 734-822-4911. You can remain anonymous by calling the Public Safety tip line at 734-822-4958.

