Ann Arbor Police Investigate Two Separate Sexual Assaults In Three-Day Span

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — Police are investigating two separate incidents that both occurred in Ann Arbor involving sexual explicit activity.

A pair of incidents occurred on the city’s west side near Liberty Street, Eberwhite Boulevard and Washington Street over a three day span. The first incident took place early in the morning when two females joggers were grabbed by a man in a sexually explicit manner. The man followed the woman for a short time but the two females were able to run away at a hurried pace.

The suspect was described as a white male who was 26 years old, approximately 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with a facial beard. He was wearing a dark zip up jacket with a hood.

The second incident occurred in the evening when a 14-year-old boy answered the door after an unknown man knocked on his front door. When the boy answered, there was a black male present and a white male on the porch with his genitals exposed. The boy shut the door and the two men ran away.

The black male was approximately 20 years old and wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and jeans. There was no further description provided for the white male. It is unknown at this time if it was the same white male for both of these incidents.

With both of these incidents happening in a close proximity and the apparent sexual nature of each encounter, Ann Arbor Police are reminding residents to be vigilant with your surroundings, do not answer your door if you are not familiar with the person on the other side and please report any suspicious activity.