Browns LB Collins Out Rest Of Season With Right Knee Sprain

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jamie Collins is done for the season with a sprained right knee ligament.

Collins was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Detroit while returning an interception. Collins had his knee twisted when he was tackled by Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

Browns coach Hue Jackson did not specify the degree of Collins’ sprain and only said there was “damage.” He will not need surgery.

The loss of Collins is another blow for the winless Browns (0-9). He’s one of their best tacklers and one of their only impact defensive players. Jackson said the team will also miss Collins’ leadership on and off the field.

Collins missed three games earlier this season with a concussion. He signed a four-year, $50 million contract during the offseason with Cleveland, which acquired him last year in a trade from New England.
