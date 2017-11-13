CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Champions Classic Uniquely Timed Test For Hoops Blue Bloods

Filed Under: Kansas, Tom Izzo

By DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The biggest thing Kansas coach Bill Self wants to change about the Champions Classic is his record.

The teams? The timing? The location?

He’s good with all of it.

So are his counterparts at Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State, who have been involved in the annual doubleheader pitting a quartet of college basketball’s blue bloods since its inception. But where Mike Krzyzewski, John Calipari and Tom Izzo have all won at least half their games, the Jayhawks have dropped four of their six contests since the first event in 2011 at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s always nice to see how much poise we have in a pressure situation,” said Self, whose fourth-ranked Jayhawks face No. 5 Kentucky in Tuesday’s nightcap in Chicago. “I certainly anticipate it not being pretty, but I do anticipate both teams playing hard.”

Therein may be the biggest drawback of the Champions Classic.

The event has always been scheduled the first or second week of the season, which means all four teams are still trying to integrate transfers and freshmen. Most years they’ve only played one game, and for Kansas, that involved flying from Hawaii to New York in between last season.

The result is games that are often chaotic and unpolished, and outcomes that aren’t always indicative of what’s to come. Kentucky romped to a 32-point victory over the Jayhawks a few years ago and an eventual Final Four team from Michigan State was soundly beaten by Duke.

The top-ranked Blue Devils and second-ranked Spartans meet again in the opener Tuesday.

“It’s the first really marquee game for them,” Krzyzewski said of his young team, “and I just want them to enjoy the moment, to be immersed in the moment. Don’t worry about mistakes and then it’s a matter of letting them play, and if we see anything. … ‘Just settle down, man. Let’s play.'”

As it stands, the kickoff to the college basketball season happens on a Friday night, which keeps it from being overwhelmed by college football and the NFL. So by playing the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, it takes the spotlight of the sports landscape as much as can reasonably be expected.

In fact, Krzyzewski would like to see the season kick off for everybody on Tuesday, and the four teams to continue playing the Champions Classic as the marquee event of the night.

“I think it’s one of those nights that you should start the season with a game like that,” he said. “It’s a big-time doubleheader. I’m glad our four schools have gotten in it and continue to do it. It’s such a good idea.”

The timing isn’t going to change for at least the next two years, with games already scheduled for Indianapolis next season and New York in 2019. That would finish the latest contract, which the schools agreed to last year — though all of them have expressed interest in keeping it going.

There are few alternatives for changing the timing of the event.

If you were to push it later into November, you would run into the Thanksgiving holiday and many established in-season tournaments, such as the Maui Invitational.

Pushing it into early December runs into college football conference championships, and late December brings bowl games. Pushing into January and conflicts arise with conference schedules, not to mention non-conference games that are already set as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge and Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

“The month of December is not an easy month for basketball,” Izzo said, before conceding: “Would I like a couple more games under my belt before I play that game? Yeah.”

There are other drawbacks to the current timing besides sloppy play, though. The computers that the NCAA selection committee relies on don’t forget the games, but the committee members themselves may tend to overlook them when they set the NCAA Tournament field some four months later.

But those drawbacks are balanced out by the benefits: top-level competition early in the season, while there is still plenty of time to fix mistakes, and unique visibility for the schools involved.

“It’s being talked about as the biggest night of basketball until the Final Four. I think that’s pretty good. I think there’s got to be something good to it,” Izzo said. “I’m cool with it. Whatever it is, whenever it is, wherever it is. That’s been our motto anyway.”
___
AP Sports Writers Larry Lage and Joedy McCreary contributed to this report.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch