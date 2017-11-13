Crash Along I-94 In Harper Woods Kills 4 People, Toddler Survives

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Four people are dead after a horrific crash along eastbound I-94 in Harper Woods in the early hours Monday.

About 1 a.m. an SUV traveling with five people inside crashed after losing control under the 8 Mile Road overpass — killing all but one person inside reports WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

The only survivor, a two-year-old, was secured in a car seat.

Shannon Thurman lives in the area and heard the heavy presence of first responders:

“Sirens and sirens and sirens. This curve has a lot of issues traffic wise – so of course I came out to see what was going on,” she said. “A lot of police cars, multiple firetrucks and two bodies covered in sheets lying on the road.”

Police telling WWJ that alcohol may have been a factor but an investigation is ongoing.

The passengers were not wearing seat belts.

I-94 in Harper Woods reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

