Detroit Pistons Forward Tobias Harris Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Harris, 25, averaged 21.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 49% (22-45) from the field and 64% (14-22) from beyond the arc to lead the Pistons to a 3-0 record for the week. Harris connected on four-plus 3-pointers in each game while shooting better than 55% from behind the arc in all three games.

“I’m honored to be named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, but this is truly a testament to how well we’ve been playing as a team,” Harris said. “My coaches and teammates put me in positions to succeed and this recognition is a result of the hard work we put in, as a group, during the offseason and training camp.”

Detroit has opened the season with the third-best record in the NBA at 10-3, including a league-best 7-1 at home. Harris leads the club in scoring at 20.1 points per game while shooting 48% from the field and 51% (5th in the NBA) from 3-point range this season.

