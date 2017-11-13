Troy Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped When Hotel Elevator Goes Off Track

Filed Under: Troy

TROY (WWJ) – No one was hurt, but it was a tense situation when a hotel elevator came of its track in Troy.

Troy Assistant Fire Chief R.C. “Chuck” Riesterer said they department received a call, Sunday afternoon, about one person tapped inside a stalled elevator at Hawthorne Suites, in the 2000 block of Livernois.

elevator 1 e1510612821729 Troy Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped When Hotel Elevator Goes Off Track

(Photo: Troy Fire Department)

Firefighters requested the elevator service company to respond, and made contact with a 69-year-old woman who found herself stuck in the elevator when it stopped between the first and second floors.

elevator 2 Troy Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped When Hotel Elevator Goes Off Track

Fire crews secured the car in place with large cribbing blocks and support struts. (Photo: Troy Fire Department)

During their investigation, firefighters determined the interior door had become jammed in the elevator hoist way, causing the elevator to become dislodged from its track — leaving the car leaning to one side.

Crews implemented a plan to secure the car in place with large cribbing blocks and support struts. Once the car was supported in place, and reviewed an elevator technician, firefighters helped the woman out of the stalled car.

Riesterer said there was no medical emergency and the woman wasn’t injured.

Once she was out, the elevator was taken out of service and the Troy Building Department was notified for a follow-up.

No further details were released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch