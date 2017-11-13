Troy Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped When Hotel Elevator Goes Off Track

TROY (WWJ) – No one was hurt, but it was a tense situation when a hotel elevator came of its track in Troy.

Troy Assistant Fire Chief R.C. “Chuck” Riesterer said they department received a call, Sunday afternoon, about one person tapped inside a stalled elevator at Hawthorne Suites, in the 2000 block of Livernois.

Firefighters requested the elevator service company to respond, and made contact with a 69-year-old woman who found herself stuck in the elevator when it stopped between the first and second floors.

During their investigation, firefighters determined the interior door had become jammed in the elevator hoist way, causing the elevator to become dislodged from its track — leaving the car leaning to one side.

Crews implemented a plan to secure the car in place with large cribbing blocks and support struts. Once the car was supported in place, and reviewed an elevator technician, firefighters helped the woman out of the stalled car.

Riesterer said there was no medical emergency and the woman wasn’t injured.

Once she was out, the elevator was taken out of service and the Troy Building Department was notified for a follow-up.

No further details were released.