CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

New Flex Route System Begins Along US 23 North This Week

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – What’s a Flex Route? Folks that drive along US 23 north are about to experience it first hand.

Beginning this week a Flex Route will be in place to help ease the flow of traffic and create a more seamless driving experience around all hiccups driving related.

It’s all part of a $92 million project along the US-23 corridor that includes replacing bridges at 6 Mile Road, 8 Mile Road and N. Territorial Road, repairing four other bridges, extending and upgrading ramps, repairing pavement between M-14 and Silver Lake Road, and expanded intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technology.

Michigan Department of Transportation Director Kirk Steudle says the shoulder will be used during peak traffic times.

“There will be overhead signs with either a green arrow or red X –which tells you which lane to drive in. So, if you come up and you see three green arrows — that means that there are three lanes open and it’s acceptable to drive in that lane closest to the guard rail. You’ll notice when you drive there — there is no shoulder,” said Steudle.

Steudle says the flex route is cheaper than building and widening the freeway. He says flex routes have been successful in other areas of the country.

More information about the Flex Route system and how it operates can be found HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch