New Flex Route System Begins Along US 23 North This Week

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – What’s a Flex Route? Folks that drive along US 23 north are about to experience it first hand.
Beginning this week a Flex Route will be in place to help ease the flow of traffic and create a more seamless driving experience around all hiccups driving related.
It’s all part of a $92 million project along the US-23 corridor that includes replacing bridges at 6 Mile Road, 8 Mile Road and N. Territorial Road, repairing four other bridges, extending and upgrading ramps, repairing pavement between M-14 and Silver Lake Road, and expanded intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technology.
Michigan Department of Transportation Director Kirk Steudle says the shoulder will be used during peak traffic times.
“There will be overhead signs with either a green arrow or red X –which tells you which lane to drive in. So, if you come up and you see three green arrows — that means that there are three lanes open and it’s acceptable to drive in that lane closest to the guard rail. You’ll notice when you drive there — there is no shoulder,” said Steudle.
Steudle says the flex route is cheaper than building and widening the freeway. He says flex routes have been successful in other areas of the country.
More information about the Flex Route system and how it operates can be found HERE.