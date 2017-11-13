CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
2 Guinness World Record-Holding Cats Missing After Farmington Hills House Fire

Filed Under: Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ/AP) – Two Guinness World Records-holding cats are missing after a fire gutted their owners’ suburban Detroit home.

Will and Lauren Powers escaped Sunday’s blaze, but Arcturus and Cygnus haven’t been seen since. Both cats are 2 years old.

Will Powers says the couple opened some doors as they fled their burning Farmington Hills’ house in hopes that Arcturus, Cygnus and their third cat, Sirius, would escape.

In an Instagram post, the Powers asked anyone who sees cats (pictured below) to contact them, adding that they have received assistance from the Red Cross and do have food, clothes and a warm place to sleep.

Arcturus holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world’s longest tail, measuring at more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

Guinness has said the Powers sought the records to raise awareness about the Ferndale Cat Shelter; and the Powers on Instagram asked that — assuming the cats didn’t make it —anyone who wishes to may donate to the shelter to honor their memory. “Any support to Ferndale will make all of their deaths not be meaningless and might help another family love their cats like we loved ours,” the post reads.

The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from fire officials.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

