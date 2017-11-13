Snyder Signs Legislation To End Michigan’s Beer Keg Tag Law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to repeal a requirement that beer kegs be sold with tags that can identify who bought them.

Snyder’s move Monday brings to an end a 2010 law aimed at curtailing “keggers” that attract underage drinkers. Critics say the law hasn’t curbed underage or binge drinking and has led partygoers to turn to hard liquor or cases of beer.

The repeal law takes effect in 90 days.

Under the keg law, keg buyers must sign a receipt listing their name, address and phone number, and they must show a driver’s license or state I.D. card. Stores attach a tag to each keg and keep a copy of the receipt for at least 30 days. A deposit isn’t returned unless the tag remains on the keg.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch