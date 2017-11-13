Michigan Seniors Model As Hollywood Scenes For Calendar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Residents in their 80s and 90s from a Michigan retirement community are modeling for a 2018 calendar.

The Lansing State Journal reports the new calendar for Burcham Hills Retirement Community will go on sale next week. An autograph signing will take place Tuesday at the retirement center in East Lansing.

The idea of longtime resident Bruce Greenman, the 14-month calendar features famous Hollywood scenes and characters from the 1930s through the 1970s. Residents from the community posed to recreate famous scenes ranging from “The Sound of Music” to the “Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Greenman took charge of securing the talent for the shoot.

“Bruce went around and asked resident if they wanted to be in it — did some recruiting,” says Alesha Williams recreation therapist.

Riverwalk Threatre loaned the costumes for the residents. Staffer Williams took the photos while 17-year-old Maia Harris used editing software to create the scenes. The calendar took about 6 months to produce.

A 2016 calendar from the same group raised $6,000.

