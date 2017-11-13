Mom Who Left Children Alone In Detroit Casino Garage Receives Two Years Probation

DETROIT (WWJ) — Sentencing was today for the mother accused of leaving her two kids in the car while she gambled at MGM Grand Casino in Detroit.
Clelie Choute, 27, of Pontiac was charged with two counts of child abuse – second degree, and on Monday she was sentenced to two years probation. Regulations of her probation includes no casino time, and she’ll have to attend Gamblers Anonymous and parenting classes.
According to prosecutors, the kids — a 2-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl — were spotted alone in a car outside the MGM Grand Detroit Casino in August by a Good Samaritan, who then notified a security guard.
Responding officers arrived to find the vehicle’s windows were slightly cracked and covered with blankets while the children were in the car for almost two hours, police said.