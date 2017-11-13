No. 5 Wisconsin Could Be Missing Center Against No. 19 Michigan

By Dennis Semrau

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 5 Wisconsin could be without starting center Tyler Biadiaz for its game Saturday against No. 19 Michigan.

Biadiaz, who suffered a left leg injury in last Saturday’s 38-14 victory over Iowa, is listed as questionable along with starting safety D’Cota Dixon, who sat out the game against the Hawkeyes with a right leg injury.

Sophomore Jason Erdmann, who filled in for Biadiaz last week, is ready to step in if needed, according to junior left tackle Michael Deiter.

“I knew as an offensive lineman he would be able to block from center,” Deiter said of Erdmann. “I just didn’t know — if he was going to be as clean as he was with getting everyone else on the same page. He did a really good job of just directing traffic.”

Biadiaz left the game after he was injured on a screen pass to Jonathan Taylor on the Badgers’ scoring drive at the end of the first half. Biadiaz returned for one series in the third quarter before Erdmann took over.

Starting wide receiver Jazz Peavy, who has been sidelined by a right-foot injury and is away from the team for personal reasons, remains out along with wide receiver George Rushing (left leg). Coach Paul Chryst wasn’t confident in their return.

“Both are out for different reasons but right now I don’t see them (coming back) soon,” Chryst said.

The Badgers (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) also listed inside linebacker Chris Orr (left leg) and tight end Luke Benzschawel (right leg) as out for Saturday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.