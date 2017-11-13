Police: Man Kills Wife At Play Center, Then Himself At Home

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – Authorities say a man shot his wife at a busy indoor play center in St. Clair County, then killed himself at their home.

Police say 32-year-old Cheryl (Myny) Pilarowski was shot Saturday evening at Jump N Jam in Marysville, a business she owned, and died at a hospital. Investigators say Pilarowski’s husband, 34-year-old Matthew Pilarowski, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at their Kimball Township home.

Marysville police say the victim was shot in front of their children.

Deputy Police Chief Ron Buckmaster telling WWJ the couple had been together for six years before they were married in April.

Investigators say the couple fought outside the business earlier Saturday.

“At this point, what we have learned is that there were marital issues between the two — that there was an argument that took place prior to the actual shooting itself,” said Buckmaster.

Given the number of children and adults present during the time of the shooting, he says they were grateful a bad situation wasn’t made worse.

“Obviously, we still have children and adults as well that were traumatized by the event but at least they are alive to talk about it.”

Fifteen-year-old Logan Phillips was working in a back party room before coming to the front and seeing his boss laying on the floor in the lobby.

“I know they were in an argument but ‘why?’ From what I’ve heard her daughter was right next to her when it happened. She loves her kids so much. She was really nice. I don’t think this should have ever happened — this is my first ever job and my favorite boss,” Phillips told WDIV Saturday night.

Grief counselors were made available at the elementary school attended by the couple’s nine-year old child. This was Marysville’s first murder case in 22 years.

An autopsy is scheduled today to confirm the cause of death.

