Police Search For Two Suspects In Robbery Of Detroit Home

Jeff Lynne's ELO Giveaway, 11/17/17Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on Friday, November 17th for your chance to win tickets to Jeff Lynne's ELO coming to Little Caesars Arena on August 16, 2018.

Jamie and Stoney Red Wings Ticket GiveawayJamie and Stoney and Chevrolet want to give you tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings as they take on Edmonton on November 20, 2017. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on November 20 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win.

Family Feud 2K a Day ContestWanna win some big money? CBS 62 is gonna make it rain… $2,000 a day! All you have to do is watch FAMILY FEUD all this week at 7 pm on CBS 62.

Wilson Marine AppearanceThe 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks are headed to Wilson Marine in Howell on Saturday, November 18 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Stop by and check out the huge selection of boats and register for your chance to win tickets to see Warren Miller's Line of Descent at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on December 1.