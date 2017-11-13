Police Search For Two Suspects In Robbery Of Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two male suspects responsible for a break in of a residence on the city’s east side.
The incident occurred on Sept. 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Lodge Drive. The two male suspects were able to break in through the back door, and once inside the residence they stole multiple items that are valued at several thousands dollars.
The two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
There were no reported injuries during the break in.
Anyone with information on this incident or recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.