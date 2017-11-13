Police Seek Suspect In Shooting Of Man In Car Near West-Side Market

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night outside a west-side market.

Reports say the victim was shot twice in the chest as he sat in his car in the parking lot on Michigan Avenue near Lonyo Street.

Witnesses spotted the 34-year-old victim collapsed outside of his car, with another person running from the scene.

Detroit police are now reviewing nearby security cameras to see if the shooting was captured on video.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Detroit police.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch