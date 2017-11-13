CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Slay Basking In Victory Monday, Calls Diggs “Angry Midget”

Filed Under: Darius Slay, Quandre Diggs
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Life is good for Darius Slay.

He leads all NFL cornerbacks in passes defended (17) and interceptions (four). He’s on track to earn his first trip to the Pro Bowl, with an All-Pro selection in sight as well.

On Sunday he played a starring role, yet again, in the Lions’ second straight win: three passes defended, one interception and a 25.6 passer rating against on 11 targets.

His pick, which came in the end zone with 1:23 remaining, clinched Detroit’s 38-24 win. He said he was relieved to get it.

“I knew it was over with, man. I was tired. That was like a 20-play drive, we were all gassed. It just felt good to get off the field, man, and seal the game. I was gassed, I knew my teammates was gassed,” said Slay.

Afterward, Jim Caldwell awarded his players a “Victory Monday” — no walkthrough, no meetings, no need to come in to the practice facility — and Slay was eager to get home.

For some much-needed rest?

“No. Much-needed 2K and Call of Duty. I’m finna go get on that right now,” he said.

Slay appears to be enjoying his Victory Monday, if Twitter is any indication. So does fellow cornerback Quandre Diggs.

Diggs may have had the most impressive — and most important — defensive play in Sunday’s win. Late in the third quarter with the scored tied at 24, he flew into the Browns’ backfield on an unimpeded blitz and obliterated rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Kizer was temporarily removed from the game with a rib injury. By the time he returned, after backup quarterback Cody Kessler was sacked three times in seven plays, Detroit had pulled ahead by two touchdowns.

The 6’0 Slay appreciated his teammate’s hit, calling the 5’9 Diggs an “angry midget.”

Slay’s only complaint about Sunday’s game was the pass interference penalty he was assessed on Cleveland’s final drive. It was the one time wide receiver Ricardo Lewis got the better of Slay, at least according to the refs.

“That was so weak! Man, that was so weak,” said Slay. “They just mad because I was on him all game.”

Jim Caldwell said on Monday that Slay, 26, gets better every week.

“I mean, he just works. He loves to work, he loves to practice, he loves the game. He’s got unbelievable competitiveness and that’s always on his mind, regardless of what he’s doing because it’s competition involved in it, ” said Caldwell. “With that kind of attitude and he’s got physical tools, he just keeps getting better.”

