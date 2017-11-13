Two Men Rob Holiday Inn Express Hotel In Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police in Chesterfield Township are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a Holiday Inn Express early this morning.

At approximately 5:20 a.m. on Monday, the two men entered the lobby and jumped over the front desk. The first suspect pulled out a gun and confronted the front desk clerk by ordering her to sit on the floor. Meanwhile, the second suspect removed all the cash from the front desk. The money total stolen is an undisclosed amount at this time.

After taking the money, the two fled southbound on Market Place Boulevard.

Both suspects are described by the clerk to both be black males in their early to mid 20’s. One has a medium build, wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie and black pants. He was also armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect had a lighter skin tone with possible freckles. He was wearing a red hat or hood, a mask covering the lower half of his face, and a red and gray hoodie with an unknown design on the front.

A pair of surveillance videos can be found on the Chesterfield Township Police Department’s website.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-4324 or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.