4 Finalists Set For Burlsworth Trophy To Top College Walk-On

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Four finalists have been chosen for the Burlsworth Trophy awarded to college football’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.

Finalists for the 8th annual Burlsworth Trophy include Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk and Wisconsin Tight End Troy Fumagalli. Mayfield received the award in 2015 and 2016.

Finalists were chosen from 63 nominees. CEO Marty Burlsworth says the selection committee’s vote necessitated bringing in a fourth finalist this year for the first time. The winner will be announced Dec. 4.

The Burlsworth Award is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who worked his way from walk-on to All-American before being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999. He was killed in a car accident 11 days later.

