$5K Reward Offered For Information On Guns Stolen In Michigan

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A hefty cash reward is now being offered for information leading to the recovery of dozens of guns that were stolen from a store in western Michigan.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering $2,500 rewards, for a total of $5,000.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department earlier had said it recovered at least 13 of 89 guns taken November 4 from Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs, about 20 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Two people were held on charges of receiving and concealing stolen property, but the investigation is ongoing. The missing weapons were not described.

Since September, authorities say dozens of other guns have been stolen from stores in western Michigan. On September 16, the ATF says suspects broke into a Cabela’s store in Grandville and stole 13 handguns. On September 24, suspects broke into the Barracks 616 store in Grand Rapids and stole 20 handguns.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.It’s unclear if any of these robberies are connected.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call the Silent Observer at 616-745-2345.

