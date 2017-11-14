Advice For Commercial Roof Preventative Maintenance

When your business needs a new roof — it’s too late to do anything about it. But there are ways to prevent a sudden hit to your business’ bottom line by prolonging the life of your existing roof.
Here are some tips for keeping your entire roofing system healthy.
Remember, in roofs, as in sports, the best defense is a good offense.
- Inspect Your Roof On A Schedule – Regular inspection is the first step to keeping your system in prime condition. This is where the professionals come in. You don’t want employees risking life and limb crawling up ladders and around ducts. You want a professional outfit, licensed and insured to evaluating your roof’s health. Put it on your calendar and make it an annual event.
- Make Repairs as Necessary – After performing an in-depth inspection of your roof, get a written run-down of the roof’s condition. Ask your roofing company for an action plan. And get on the repairs immediately. Spring for the best quality sealing and weatherproofing materials when leaks and holes are discovered. If we find more severe problems, we’ll act on them right away to prevent further damage.
- Keep Detailed Records – Managers change, and things fall through the cracks. Don’t let that happen with your roof. Experts suggest that you create a historical file and put it in a safe place that can be easily accessed. The record should include the “original roof plan and specifications, warranty documentation, repair records and equipment installations—such as solar panels or roofing underlayment,” per tadlockroofing.com. “If you’re utilizing a roof preventative maintenance program, your roofing contractor will likely have detailed records of completed and recommended repairs that will help you complete your file. However, if you aren’t, you’ll need to record these details as well.”