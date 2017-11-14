Surprise! Baby Born At Detroit Gas Station

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit firefighters jumped into action to help deliver a baby at a gas station on the city’s east side.

Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says they got a call Tuesday morning, just after 8 a.m., that a woman went into labor in a car at the Sunoco at 7 Mile Road and Hoover.

“Our Engine 60, which is a medical first responder rig, arrived on the scene first and assisted a 30-year-old woman in giving birth to a baby boy,” Fornell said, adding that both baby and mom seemed to be in good health.

Fornell applauded the firefighters, who are specially trained as medical first responders or EMTs, for their good work.

“The training and the fact that, you know, they’re close, they reacted and this is part of the mayor’s (plan),” Fornell said. “The mayor and the fire commissioner wanted to reduce response times on medical runs and that’s what’s happening now…So the fire department, we’re so happy that we can assist in things like this and, again, provide the best care for the citizens.”

“I think the crews did a super job,” he added, “and, again, we’re all proud of them.”

Fornell said DFD firefighters and paramedics respond to all kinds of medical emergencies; but delivering a baby always puts a smile on everyone’s face.