Celtics’ Irving Says He Plans To Play At Nets, Wear Mask

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston point guard Kyrie Irving says he plans to play Tuesday night at Brooklyn after missing a game with a minor facial fracture.

Irving was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes on Friday early in a victory over Charlotte. He sat out Sunday when the Celtics beat Toronto for their 12th straight victory.

Irving will wear a mask on the court and says he may need to play in it for a couple of weeks. He has had to wear a mask before to protect injuries, and says he doesn’t like it but understands it is necessary for his safety.
