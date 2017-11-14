Civil Rights Items, Motown Memorabilia Missing From Rosa Parks’ Estate

DETROIT (WWJ) – A judge will be asked to determine what happened to civil rights memorabilia, Motown items and African-American history that disappeared from Rosa Parks’ estate.
It’s not a criminal case — yet. But the case is in bankruptcy court. The allegation is that Parks’ attorney Gregory Reed hid memorabilia from her estate, which should have been disclosed when he filed for his own personal bankruptcy in 2014 to relieve a debt of about $870,000. A bankruptcy trustee is asking a judge to throw Reed in jail until he tells the court where those items are.
Memorabilia includes a manuscript from Malcolm X, slave shackles, autographs and gold records from Motown greats like The Temptations and the Four Tops, and the first contract for the Jackson 5. Some of the valuables were allegedly kept in secret rooms in Reed’s Indian Village home.
For his part, Reed says he knows where the items are, and he’s preserving them for a non-profit organization.