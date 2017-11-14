Civil Rights Items, Motown Memorabilia Missing From Rosa Parks’ Estate

Civil rights heroine Rosa Parks attends the opening of "Marching Toward Justice: The History of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution" ribbon cutting ceremony at the Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building, in Washington, DC, as part of Black History month. (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A judge will be asked to determine what happened to civil rights memorabilia, Motown items and African-American history that disappeared from Rosa Parks’ estate.

It’s not a criminal case — yet. But the case is in bankruptcy court. The allegation is that Parks’ attorney Gregory Reed hid memorabilia from her estate, which should have been disclosed when he filed for his own personal bankruptcy in 2014 to relieve a debt of about $870,000. A bankruptcy trustee is asking a judge to throw Reed in jail until he tells the court where those items are.

Memorabilia includes a manuscript from Malcolm X, slave shackles, autographs and gold records from Motown greats like The Temptations and the Four Tops, and the first contract for the Jackson 5. Some of the valuables were allegedly kept in secret rooms in Reed’s Indian Village home.

For his part, Reed says he knows where the items are, and he’s preserving them for a non-profit organization.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch