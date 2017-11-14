Cobo Center Starting To Transform For 2018 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s still months away, but work is already underway at Cobo Center in Detroit for the North American International Auto Show in January.

More than 1,500 workers are busy constructing exhibits for what becomes the world’s biggest auto showroom floor for two weeks. And they’ve got their work cut out — more than 1,800 semi-trucks will deliver all the materials needed to build the exhibits.

The Auto Show will have 750 cars and trucks on display with seven new exhibits and $60 million of new investments.

Construction will pick up the pace after Thanksgiving and continue up to the opening day of the show on January 13.

 

