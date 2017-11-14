Garden City Woman Charged In Girlfriend’s Murder

PITTSFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A Garden City woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her girlfriend over the weekend.

Ashley Somerville, 27, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm in connection with the killing in Pittsfield Charter Township, south of Ann Arbor.

She was ordered held on a $500,000 bond cash or surety bond.

According to police, officers responded to a call about shots fired at a home in the 3800 block of Sparrow Wood Drive, shortly before midnight Saturday. They found the victim, later identified as 27-year-old Shantel Johnson-Jackson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson-Jackson was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where she died a short time later.

Police said Somerville, who called 911 to report the shooting, was “in a dating relationship,” with Johnson-Jackson. Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.

Somerville faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

As an investigation continues, anyone has information about this case is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-4911. You can remain anonymous by calling the Public Safety tip line at 734-822-4958.