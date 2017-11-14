Haven Expands Safety Net To Include Family Pet

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A haven for animals who are just as vulnerable to abuse as their humans.
A shelter for pets, the Farber Family Pet Center, opening at Haven in Pontiac — adjacent to the shelter for woman and their children – victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse.
The 930 square foot facility is designed to house dogs and cats in a safe environment while their owners find their own footing at Haven.
The animal shelter was born from the knowlegdge that 70 percent of pet owners entering a domestic violence shelter report that their abuser has threatened, injured or killed a family pet. Many stay in the abusive situation in order to protect the animal. It’s a dynamic that Haven looks to erase with the opening of the pet shelter.
Haven held the opening Tuesday — it will allow residents to spend time playing with and caring for their pets, further aiding in their healing journey says Haven.
Find out how you can sponsor a Dog Dig or a Cat Cave — or purchase a Paw Tile — HERE.