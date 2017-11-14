Haven Expands Safety Net To Include Family Pet

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A haven for animals who are just as vulnerable to abuse as their humans.

A shelter for pets, the Farber Family Pet Center, opening at Haven in Pontiac — adjacent to the shelter for woman and their children – victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse.

The 930 square foot facility is designed to house dogs and cats in a safe environment while their owners find their own footing at Haven.

The animal shelter was born from the knowlegdge that 70 percent of pet owners entering a domestic violence shelter report that their abuser has threatened, injured or killed a family pet. Many stay in the abusive situation in order to protect the animal. It’s a dynamic that Haven looks to erase with the opening of the pet shelter.

Haven held the opening Tuesday — it will allow residents to spend time playing with and caring for their pets, further aiding in their healing journey says Haven.

Find out how you can sponsor a Dog Dig or a Cat Cave — or purchase a Paw Tile — HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch