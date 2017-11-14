2 Sought After Man Punched, Knocked Into Street, Hit By Car And Killed

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities are seeking tips for the public in what they’re calling a hit-and-run homicide.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for two suspects wanted in connection with the death of a 40-year-old Pontiac man in Pontiac on Sunday, October 29.

According investigators, the victim got into a fight with another man, shortly after 1 a.m. along Auburn Rd. near Martin Luther King Blvd. The victim was punched and knocked into the street where he was struck by a car.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies it appeared the victim was rendered unconscious as a result of the assault and then was struck by an older model, dark-colored full size sedan — possibly a Lincoln or a Ford Crown Victoria.

The victim, who suffered severe head trauma, was taken by EMS to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both the man who assaulted the victim and the driver who struck him fled the area, and detectives have since ruled the death a homicide.

The suspect in the assault is described as a light-complected black male in his 20s between 5’5” and 6’0” tall with wavy hair and dark clothing. Both he and the responsible driver, who was not described by witnesses, remain at large.

As an investigation continues, Crime Stoppers if offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information should the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.