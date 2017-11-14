Michigan State Basketball Trainer Charged In Deadly Crash

MONROE (WWJ/AP) – A member of the Michigan State University basketball staff is being charged for his role in a deadly crash this summer along US-23 in Monroe County.

According to prosecutors, Todd Moyer, a conditioning coach for the MSU men’s basketball team, was driving while distracted July 14th when his pickup crashed into several cars and killed two people — Gladys Johnson, 35, and her 5-year-old daughter Za-Kira.

Prosecutors say Moyer, 37, was texting while driving. He was arraigned Monday on a charge of reckless driving causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis says in a statement that his office is monitoring the case and Moyer isn’t traveling with the team Tuesday.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

