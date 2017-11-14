Red Wings’ Thomas Tatar Lands Fall In Style During First Skate At LCA [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A rookie move? It appears the Red Wings left winger isn’t always as steady on his feet as one would think a pro hockey player would be.
The Wings’ Thomas Tatar got his first look at the new arena ceiling during his maiden voyage on ice at Little Caesars Arena — captured on an overhead camera at the arena.
“Here is something what [sic] will make you smile,” Tatar posted on Twitter.
With hashtags that include #damnyouskateguards and #whatanidiot — no doubt Tatar has no trouble being the first to laugh at his skills on ice.