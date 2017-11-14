Thanksgiving Marks 7 Years Since Skelton Brothers Disappeared

MORENCI (WWJ) – The disappearance of three little boys in Morenci seven years ago remains a mystery.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton — ages 9, 7 and 5 at the time — were last seen the day after Thanksgiving in 2010.

When the boys were reported missing, they were in the care of their father, John Skelton, who later pleaded no contest to three counts of unlawful imprisonment in September 2011. He claimed he gave the boys to unknown individuals in an effort to keep the children out of harm’s way. Claims that the mother was abusing the boys were not true, according to Tanya Skelton, who says she is heartbroken her boys were never found.

Police say they are closer to solving the case than they have been, though no details have been released.

John Skelton is currently serving 10-15 years at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

Last year, Michigan State Police released new age-progression photos of the boys, showing what Andrew might look like at age 15, Alexander at 13, and Tanner at 11.