TigerFest Tickets Go On Sale Friday, November 17 At 10:00 A.M.

DETROIT – Have you ever wanted to walk through the Tigers clubhouse at Comerica Park, or sit on the bench in the Tigers dugout? Don’t miss these and many more once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to get up-close and personal with your favorite team when TigerFest, presented by Visit Central Florida, returns to Comerica Park on Saturday, January 27. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. by calling 866-66-TIGER or by visiting tigers.com/tigerfest. Tickets are $29 for adults and $15 for kids 12-and-under. All fans attending will receive a free pair of TigerFest earmuffs, courtesy of Visit Central Florida. A full list of players attending TigerFest will be announced in early January.

See many of your favorite Tigers players and coaches up close at photo stations, autograph tables and on three separate stages featuring Q & A sessions, seminars and clinics.

Don’t miss the exciting social and mobile opportunities at #TigerFest. Fans will have the chance to win access to the Chevrolet Social Media Clubhouse where they will be able to interact with players and share their TigerFest experience through their favorite social media platforms. Follow the Tigers on social media, and download the MLB.com Ballpark app on your iPhone or Android smartphone to stay updated on all event details. Download the app at tigers.com/BallparkApp.

TigerFest activities include:

• Explore the Tigers Home Clubhouse, including an archival display featuring historic baseball artifacts.

• Visitors dugout will be open for fans to visit and take photos.

• Self-guided tours, which includes stops in the Ernie Harwell Media Center, a luxury suite, the Champions Club, and select Detroit Tigers executive offices.

• Experience the 1968 World Series with an interactive display on the concourse.

• Learn more about Detroit Tigers season and group ticket plans, fantasy camps and experiences.

• Enjoy the Visit Central Florida display area to learn more about the official Detroit Tigers Spring Training Vacations and the exciting attractions and entertainment destinations throughout Central Florida.

• Detroit Tigers Authentics featuring one-of-a-kind authentic signed items and game-used memorabilia.

• Unique Tigers items at the Detroit Tigers Foundation Collectible Sale.

Event Activities for Children:

The Detroit Tigers Kids Zone featuring:

• Kids-only autograph table

• Kids stage featuring Tigers player book readings, games and interactive activities. Special bleacher seating is available for parents and kids.

• Free face painting and caricatures

• Baseball-themed games and activities for kids

• Official 2018 Kids Club enrollment