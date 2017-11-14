Twin Cities Transit Workers Authorize Super Bowl Strike

Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Unionized transit workers in the Twin Cities metro have rejected a final contract offer and authorized a strike during Super Bowl festivities in February.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005 represents about 2,500 bus drivers, light trail operators and other Metro Transit workers. Members voted Sunday and Monday to reject the Metropolitan Council’s last contract offer by a 93 percent margin.

The union says changes to work rules, outsourcing and security for bus drivers are the main stumbling blocks to an agreement. The Met Council says its confident a deal can be reached before the Super Bowl.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

